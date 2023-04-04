Omang Dodum selected in nat’l football team for Asian Cup

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Omang Dodum of Arunachal Pradesh is among the U-17 national team members selected for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Thailand in June this year.

Dodum, who will attain the age of 16 years in July this year, is the son of former professional football player Kage Dodum and Meni Tayem Dodum of Mlorang (Meora) village in Bameng constituency in East Kameng district.

He is training at the football academy of the I-League 2022-’23 champions, RoundGlass Punjab FC, for the last four years.

Dodum, along with the national team will be travelling to Spain on 10 March for five weeks, where Atletico Madrid will train and evaluate the national team for the Asian Cup.

“Thereafter, the team will travel to Germany, where they will play a few friendlies,” Dodum said.

Dodum was earlier selected for the U-14 Boys’ Futsal World Cup, which was held in Barcelona, Spain, in 2017. He, however, could not participate in it due to visa problem, his father said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association has wished him all the best for the upcoming major football event.