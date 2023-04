Editor,

I would like to request the APSSB not to publish the age of the selected candidates as this may sometimes lead to age shaming.

I, as an aged candidate, would never want to make my date of birth public while getting a job.

Like the APPSC, the APSSB can replace the DoB column with a column for scored marks of the candidates to make the result more transparent, instead of publishing the DoB.

An ageing aspirant