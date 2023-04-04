P/Pare clean-sweeps medals in K Pul State-level TT C’ship

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Papum Pare made a clean sweep of medals in the just concluded third Kalikho Pul Memorial State Level Table Tennis Championship here.

Papum Pare won the gold medals in the cadet girls, sub-junior girls, youth girls, youth boys, women’s and men’s singles. It also won the gold medals in the men’s doubles and the men’s team events.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLAs Chau Zignu Namchoom and Dasanglu Pul, SAA Chairman Byabang Taj, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago, AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay, Table Tennis Federation of India vice president Passang Dorjee Megeji, and officials of the TTA.

The results:

Cadet girls’ singles

Gold: Maitri Rahi (PP), Sil: Likha Yallam (SLSA), Br: Tagru Yakar, (HIM), Br: Charu Leeming (HIM).

Cadet boys’ singles

Gold: Oyin Megu (SSA), Sil: Saimon Tana (SSA), Sil: Jumar Kayi (CLG), Br: Riyang Modi (SSA).

Sub-jr girls’ singles

Gold: Maitri Rahi (PP), Sil: Bompi Dirchi (SLSA), Br: Deri Litin (SLSA), Br: Likha Yallam (SLSA).

Sub-jr boys’ singles

Gold: Oyin Megu (SSA), Sil: Roshan Sah (CLG), Br: Miyu Pulu (SSA), Br: Tana Kuniya (CLG).

Junior girls’ singles

Gold: Abime Mihu (SLSA), Sil: Haril Rahi (PP), Br: Deri Litin (SLSA), Br: Bompi Dirchi (SLSA).

Jr boys’ singles

Gold: Taungralh Lungphi (SSA), Sil: Saimon Tana (SSA), Br: Rei Lapang (PP), Br: Miyu Pulu (SSA).

Youth girls’ singles

Gold: Haril Rahi (PP), Sil: Neelam Dilli (SLSA), Br: Eme Mili (LDV), Br: Abime Mihu (SLSA).

Youth boys’ singles

Gold: Tarh Maph (PP), Sil: Bralo Miso (LDV), Br: Getit Nopi (PP), Br: Taungralh Lungphi (SSA).

Women’s singles

Gold: Maitri Rahi (PP), Sil: Neelam Dilli (SLSA), Br: Eme Mili (LDV), Br: Haril Rahi (PP).

Men’s singles

Gold: Nyadar Angu (PP), Sil: Getit Nopi (PP), Br: Joseph Perme (East Siang), Br: Tarh Maph (PP).

Men’s doubles

Gold: Tarh Maph/Getit Nopi (PP), Sil: Ongjang Chamchang/Mitom Doley (CLG), Br: Souroadeep Mahajan/Laimayum Bedajit Sharma (NERIST), Br: Govinda Pangging/N Loyalakpa Meitei (NERIST).

Men’s team event

Gold: Papum Pare (Tarh Maph, Job Gyadi, Nyadar Angu, Vivek Pant, and Getit Nopi).

Silver: NERIST-B (Arctic Singh Haobam Dan, Souroadeep Mahajan, Laimayum Bedajit Sharma, and Nyigam Bole).

Bronze: West Siang (Ritum Sora, Ojing Goi, Jorik Ninu)

Bronze: Changlang (Puman Taham, Pawan Rana, Ongjang Chamchang, and Mitom Doley).