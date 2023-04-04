Felix for result-oriented anti-drugs campaign

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday advised the North Eastern Regional Youth Commission (NERYC) to adopt a result-oriented approach in its campaign against drug abuse.

The minister offered the suggestion at the launch of an anti-drugs campaign here, which is being organised by the NERYC – the official youth organisation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of North East India – in collaboration with the Itanagar diocese.

During a discussion on the drug abuse scenario with an NERYC team, led by its Itanagar diocese zonal youth president Ringu Tina, Felix said that “creating awareness alone cannot eradicate the problem unless it is backed by consistent efforts to have positive outcomes.”

The visiting team also informed the minister about the establishment of a drug rehabilitation centre at Dobum village in Banderdewa, under the Itanagar diocese, and another proposed rehabilitation centre in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro.

“Everyone should rise above their religious affinity and come together to fight against drugs on humanitarian grounds,” said the minister.

Stating that “the state government has already made a stand of zero tolerance against drugs,” the minister assured to provide required assistance and support to the NERYC in its anti-drugs campaign. (HM’s PR Cell)