BJP condemns ZPMs’ merger with PPA

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: The state BJP on Tuesday condemned the recent merger of nine BJP ZPMs and two Congress ZPMs with the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) as “forgery and cheating.”

Addressing a press meet at the party’s office here, state BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said that “it’s against the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authority (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003,” and added that state BJP president Biyuram Wahge would disqualify the ZPMs.

The party requested the ADC-cum-member secretary to lodge an FIR against the 11 ZPMs on Wednesday.

On Monday, PPA president Kahfa Bengia in a written statement had said that “the party is not accepting their request of joining.”