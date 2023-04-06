Natung disappointed over delay in completion of outdoor stadium

AALO, 5 Apr: Minister for sports and youth affairs Mama Natung expressed disappointment over the persistent delays in completing the outdoor stadium here in West Siang district.

Natung, who visited the construction site to take stock of the work so far, directed the executing agencies to

complete the construction work by October this year.

The minister asked the executing agency to work round-the-clock shift-wise by engaging a minimum of 150-200 workers.

Stating that fund is available with the department, Natung urged the West Siang deputy commissioner Penga Tato to regularly monitor the construction work.

Sports & youth affairs secretary Anirudh Singh also appealed to the work agencies to complete the stadium as desired by the minister.

MLA Kento Jini also appealed to the executing agency to complete it as soon as possible for the benefit of the sportspersons of the district.

The DC assured to provide logistic support from the district administration.

Earlier, DSO Tumto Loyi highlighted the status of the project.

The construction of the Aalo stadium started in 2016 but Covid-19 disrupted the construction for two years.

The project manager of TK Engineering informed that around 68 percent of the physical work has been completed.

The construction agency had assured Chief Minister Pema Khandu in November last year that the construction of the stadium will be completed within March, 2023.

TK Engineering’s technical supervisor Novin Roy, former ministers Doi Ado and Kento Ete, ADC Henkir Lollen and representative of ATTPWDS attended the meeting. (DIPRO)