Mopin celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Mopin was celebrated across the state with traditional gaiety and religious fervour on Wednesday.

Joining the celebrations at Likabali in Lower Siang district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein appreciated the Galos for zealously preserving their culture and passing it down to the next generations.

Mein, who engaged himself in performing the traditional rituals, said that “nothing brings people together like festivals do.”

“Festivals provide the people an opportunity to share happiness, foster friendship and bring unity,” he said.

Speaking on tourism, the DCM called for promotion of the Malinithan, a pilgrimage site, to attract more tourists in the area.

“As envisioned by the Prime Minister, we are emphasizing on connecting eastern most corner of India, Arunachal Pradesh with the westernmost corner, Gujarat through cultural integration as both the places have historical linkages,” he said.

He asserted that road connectivity in the entire state has improved during the Narendra Modi government, easing the lives of the people of the state.

“Earlier, it was very difficult to travel between places in the state, but now, with the effort of the government, every region has been connected with proper roads,” Mein said.

Mein also joined the revelers in traditional Popir dance.

Mein, accompanied by local MLA Kardo Nickyor, ZPC Marpe Nguba, DC Marto Riba and SP Gothambu Dojanglu visited the famous archaeological site Malinithan and indigenous prayer center ‘Ganggi’ at Likabali and offered prayer for peace and prosperity in the region.

Attending the festival at Ruksin in East Siang district, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that festivals are the right platform to showcase one’s own culture, traditions, belief and behaviours.

He urged the organizing committees to make necessary adjustments of the festival dates and venues so that every community member can participate in such festivals.

Responding to a demand placed by the Mopin-Solung Celebration Committee here for sanctioning schemes for construction of boundary wall and development of the festival ground, Ering advised the committee functionaries to place the demand through proper channel. He, however, suggested the committee to clear all the ‘disputes’ over the allotted land before it is sanctioned.

Former Ruksin ZPM Tonggeng Panyang said that Adi and Galo communities of the area have been celebrating all festivals of the Abotani group, maintaining a healthy relationship. He appealed to the community members to maintain the same spirit.

Dr. N Kadu explained the mythology of Mopin celebration.

Earlier, the priest along with his assistant and the organizers performed a ritual in the morning and prayed to Pinte-Pinku (goddess) for bumper harvest and prosperity of all living beings.

On the occasion, the festival organizers felicitated social worker Paniram Panyang of Ruksin for his valuable contribution towards all-round development of the area.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, retired education director Tapi Gao and ABK secretary general Okom Yosung, MSCCR president and secretary Omir Tatin and Yide Potom also spoke on the occasion.

Mopin was also celebrated at Darak in West Siang district with much enthusiasm.

Attending the festival, Darak ZPM Minba Raksap and LAWS secretary Romjir Raksap appealed to the community members to contribute for overall development and growth of the society.

Most of the speakers on the occasion spoke on preservation and promotion of the age-old culture and traditions.

“There should be uniformity in celebration of the festival,” they said.

Other highlights of the two day-long celebration included popir dance, folklore and folk dance competitions etc.

At Khonsa, the Galo community residing in Tirap district celebrated Mopin Gidi in a befitting manner at DC’s Bungalow here on Wednesday.

Greeting the Galo community on the occasion, minister for PHE&WS & DoTCL Wangki Lowang, said that Galos are traditionally rich in preserving and promoting their ancestral culture which were handed over by their forefathers.

Lowang appealed to the younger generation to learn and practice culture and tradition. He also appealed to the parents to play pivotal role in teaching folk songs and folklore to their children for posterity.

Mopin Gidi organizing committee adviser & Tirap SP Kardak Riba appreciated minister Lowang and all other invitees for joining the celebrations and make it more colourful and grand success.

Kijum Sora Karga narrated the mythology of Mopin. She said Mopin Gidi is the main festival of the Galo community with mythological roots.

Mopin is an agricultural festival of Galo community where goddess Anyi-Pinku Pinte is worshiped for bumper harvest of paddy, peace and prosperity throughout the year, she added.

Organizing committee president and Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi spoke about the importance of Mopin festival and Galo Welfare Society in length.

The day’s activities include colorful dances performed by various artists from Aalo, Kaya village, Itanagar, Khonsa and Deomali. (DCM’s media cell/DIPROs/ correspondent)