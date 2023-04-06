North Western Railway completed electrification of 1,104 km of broad gauge lines in 2022-23: Official

Jaipur, 5 Apr: The North Western Railway completed the electrification work of 1,104 km of broad gauge lines in the financial year 2022-23 and has been at the first place in the entire railway network on this front.

Captain Shashi Kiran, chief public relations officer, North Western Railway said in the year 2022-23, the North Western Railway has electrified the maximum number of railway routes on the entire Indian Railways.

A total of about 4,000 kilometers of railway track has been electrified so far on the North Western Railway, he said.

Kiran said in 2022-23, the electrification work of 1,104 kilometer railway section was completed in the North Western Railway, which is the best performance on the entire Indian Railways in the period under review.

He said 100 per cent (1,024 km) electrification has been done on Jaipur division of North Western Railway. Apart from this, electrification work of 803 km on Ajmer division, 1,422 km on Bikaner division and 720 km on Jodhpur division has been completed.

The official added that the target is to complete the electrification work of about 1,550 km remaining railway track in the North Western Railway in the financial year 2023-24. (PTI)

At present, 116 pairs of train services are running on electric ‘traction’ on the North Western Railway. PTI