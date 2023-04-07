CM urges agencies to complete Potin-Pangin road within timeline

DAPORIJO, 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the agencies working on the Potin-Pangin stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) to “tighten up their belts and complete the road within the set timeline of November 2023.”

Khandu, who is on a road trip from Itanagar to Mechukha – a major portion of which comprises the Potin-Pangin stretch – on Thursday expressed concern over the slow progress of work, especially under Packages 3 and 4.

Addressing the golden jubilee Mopin celebration here, Khandu said that, while the portions of the TAH in other districts of the state are almost complete and functional, “the delay on the 400-km Potin-Pangin stretch is intriguing.”

He said that work under Packages 1 and 2 are satisfactory but the slow progress of work under Packages 3 and 4 is a cause of concern.

The Potin-Pangin stretch of the highway earlier was under a single package. At the state government’s request, the stretch has been divided into nine packages and work allotted to different construction agencies.

“Package 1 is 99 percent complete, while Package 2 is fully complete. However, I have been informed that progress of work under Package 4 is 61 percent and on Package 5 its only 53 percent. This is worrisome as all the packages were tendered together and work allotted on the same date,” he said.

Khandu informed that, during his inspection on the way, he spoke to the highways chief engineer and directed him to personally travel on these stretches and monitor the progress once every month.

“As per agreement, these packages should be completed by November 2023. We still have 6-7 months at hand to ensure that the timeline is maintained at any cost without compromising with the work quality,” he said.

He appealed to the legislators concerned, senior leaders, panchayati raj members and the district administration to closely monitor the progress of work regularly.

Khandu admitted that, during such large-scale construction works, initial hiccups are bound to occur, and appealed to the people to have patience.

“During road widening works, commuters will face difficulties, but that is a part and parcel of development. We have to bear it for our won good,” he said.

The CM said that “this road trip has been planned to personally see the progress of work on the central zone section of the Trans-Arunachal Highway.”

“From here (Daporijo), I will be travelling to Mechukha via Aalo. I have been told that work on the Aalo-Mechukha road has also slowed down. I will personally inspect the same,” he informed.

Connectivity, Khandu observed, has been a major challenge for the state since the beginning. He, however, asserted that, “since Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country, the road connectivity sector received special attention.”

“We are eyewitnesses to the boost in road connectivity sector in our state since Modi became the PM. We cannot deny this fact,” he said.

He further said that Arunachal has been specially lucky to get the attention of the prime minister, “which can be vouched from the fact that, recently, the union ministry of road, transport and highways approved construction of a Frontier Highway and inter-connectivity roads in the state.”

“Not only road connectivity, rail and air connectivity have also seen a massive haul only in recent times,” he added.

Meanwhile, wishing the Galo community on the auspicious occasion, Khandu assured to allocate funds within this financial year for the construction of a common festival ground in the township. (CM’s PR Cell)