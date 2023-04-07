Officers join APCSOA’s casual leave protest

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: Many APSC officers in the state have applied for casual leave for two days, from 10 to 11 April, as part of the first phase of the protest launched by the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA).

The APCSOA had on 31 March announced that the officers would go on mass casual leave for two days, starting from 10 April, in the first phase of the protest to register their resentment over the inaction of the authorities with regard to “the genuine issues of the officers.”

Reports of APSC officers applying for casual leave have emerged from West Kameng, Kra Daadi, East Siang and Tawang districts, besides from directorates and the state civil secretariat.