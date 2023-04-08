MLA inspects state highway project

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inspected the state’s first highway project from Gohpur Tinali to the bridge point in Depra, Rakap village, on Thursday.

Stressing on the importance of the bridge, “which connects the nearby villages and Itanagar to Jote and other important educational institutions,” Tara directed the contractor to expedite the work by engaging more human resource and machineries.

The MLA, who was accompanied by Doimukh PWD Division EE Techi Ramda, contractor Ngurang Changriang, and others, also inspected major points of the road, including the culverts.

Expressing satisfaction over the quality and progress of the work, the MLA appealed to the public to “cooperate, so that the road project is completed before the monsoon arrives.” (DIPRO)