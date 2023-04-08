MLA inaugurates tutorial institute

DIRANG, 7 Apr: Local MLA Phurpa Tsering inaugurated a tutorial institute called ‘Career Point’ in Nangrajap, under the 30 Bn SSB camp, here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

“This institute will help the students in finding their career goals according to their interests,” the MLA said, adding that “students, in the absence of career and counselling centres, cannot make the journey of studies a meaningful one.”

The institute has been established on the advice of SSB Bomdila Sector DIG AKC Singh to ensure that the students of the region are not deprived of career counselling centres and are able to prepare for national-level competitive examinations.

The institute, which has been established under the SSB’s civic action programme, is equipped with books, journals and internet facility. Subject experts from the paramilitary force will help aspirants with objective-based questions. It will cater to the aspirants as well as students of Dirang and its neighbouring rural areas.

Among others, ZPC Rinchin Zomba, ADC JT Obi, Dirang ZPM Lobsang Tsering, GB Lobsang, students, and jawans were present at the function.