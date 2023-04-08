NDA government manipulating media rights

A robust, free and independent media is the bedrock of democracy. Despite disagreements with the content, those in power must, at all times, desist from controlling the media narratives. The NDA government’s record in upholding the freedom of not just the media organisations but of all other independent institutions has been pathetic. The recent action targeting MediaOne TV, a Kerala-based news channel, is an illustration of the hostile and biased attitude. However, the Supreme Court has stepped in and rightly quashed the ban on the channel. While doing so, the apex court has underlined the importance of an independent press. It held that a free press shines a light on the functioning of the state, and any restrictions on the media may create homogenised views on society and politics. Such a situation is dangerous for a vibrant democracy, where the media has possibly an even bigger role in educating the population, curbing misinformation and holding the powerful to account than in advanced nations. The court’s judgment is a watershed moment in shielding the media from state excesses.

What is baffling is that the Centre had invoked the clause of national security to cancel the licence of the media organisation. The present atmosphere in the country is so vitiated that any criticism of the NDA government or its policies is viewed as antinational activity, and legal procedures and gaps in statutes are weaponised to keep people not convicted of any crimes behind bars. No wonder that the country has dropped eight places to 150 – out of 180 countries – on the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for 2022. This is a poor commentary on the state of media freedom in a country that takes pride in being the world’s largest democracy.