MLA inaugurates ECCE centre

JIA, 7 Apr: MLA Gum Tayeng inaugurated an early childcare & education (ECCE) centre in the premises of the government secondary school here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

Tayeng urged all the parents to send their children to the centre regularly to build a strong foundation at the pre-primary level.

The children will be taught jointly by anganwadi workers and regular teachers of the school by devising and developing child-centric play-way and activity-based methods and techniques.

The MLA handed over the keys to the ECCE room to the anganwadi workers of the three feeder anganwadi centres -Jia, Bolik and Parbuk. (DIPRO)