Awareness campaign on schemes meant for STs and minorities conducted

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: The ST and Minority Morcha of the BJP’s state unit conducted an awareness campaign on various schemes meant for the STs and the minorities at Ganga village near here on Saturday to mark the Social Justice Week.

The party’s state secretary Tiring Tiri said that the central government has launched various schemes for the STs and the minorities, but people are unable to avail the benefits of these schemes due to lack of awareness.

He said that the ‘Naya Savera’ scheme has been launched to empower the students belonging to minority communities and prepare them for various competitive and entrance examinations.

He also said that the ‘Padho Pardesh’ scheme introduced by the government makes overseas education affordable for eligible students belonging to the minority communities.

“Under this scheme, individuals from the minority community can avail interest subsidy on education loan to study abroad,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Techi Necha also emphasized on the need for creating awareness about these welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

State ST Morcha president Tachu Hinium informed that the workers of the ST and minority morcha will go door to door to distribute pamphlets in Ganga village to increase awareness among the people on these schemes.

Minority Morcha general secretary Goken Bam, ST Morcha general secretary Ngurang Logi and Minority Morcha vice president

Tai Yangki also highlighted on various schemes especially, pre-matric and post matric scholarships for ST students, ‘Seekho aur Kamao’ (learn & earn)- the scheme for skill development of minorities.

State BJP Kishan Morcha president Dunggolee Libang, office bearers and workers attended the campaign.