ROING, 8 Apr: A total of 28 cartons of illegal alcohol and alcoholic beverages were seized from various shops in Lower Dibang Valley district during an unannounced checking conducted by a joint team of officials from the district administration, tax and excise department and police, led by the executive magistrate on Friday last.

Over 30 shops were checked and challans were issued for violation of the Excise Act. (DIPRO)