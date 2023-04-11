IMA unit mourns DDME’s demise

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: The state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed shock over the sudden demise of deputy director of medical education (DDME) Dr SE Khamti.

In a release, the IMA unit said that the news of his sudden demise “has shocked the entire doctor community of the state.”

“His service to humanity and dedication to his duty as a doctor will always be remembered. He was kind-hearted and contributed immensely for the growth of medical education in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a great loss not only for the medical community but the state as a whole,” the IMA unit said.