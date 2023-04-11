State NMOPS unit to rally against NPS

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: The state unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) has said that it will join the nationwide rally on 16 April “to show our anguish to the government to show the naked side of the National Pension Scheme (NPS), which is unable to meet the lowest necessity of social standard of living after retirement from job.”

In a letter to the chief secretary, the unit on Monday said that “this NPS has broken the social, moral and financial backbone of the retired employees who have provided more than 30 years of satisfactory services to the state and the nation.”

It stated that several reminders and representations submitted to the state government in this regard have been to no avail.