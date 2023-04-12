Modi govt committed to security, development of border areas, says Shah

KIBITHOO, 11 Apr: The Narendra Modi government is committed to the security and development of border areas, union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

He made the remark after a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others at this village located along the border with China.

“This morning at Kibithoo, had an engaging discussion with CM @PemaKhanduBJP, Dy CM @ChownaMeinBJP, BJP President @BiyuramWahgeBJP, Minister Bamang Felix, MP @TapirGao and MLA Smt Dasanglu Pul. Modi government is resolved for the security and development of our border areas,” Shah tweeted.

On Monday, Shah had said that the era when anyone could encroach on India’s borderlands has passed and now, not even land equal to ‘sui ki noke’ (inch of land) can be encroached.

He launched a Vibrant Village Programme for all-round development of border areas here on Monday.

The chief minister told PTI that they discussed various issues related to development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Later, the home minister paid tributes at the Walong war memorial.

“The tales of their supreme sacrifice for the motherland will forever resound in India’s history and remain inspiring generations to come, to live a life dedicated to the nation. Paid tributes to the brave heroes of the 1962 war at the Walong war memorial in Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted. (PTI)