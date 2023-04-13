Two arrested with drugs

KHONSA, 12 Apr: The Tirap police on Wednesday arrested two persons with suspected heroin during a naka checking in the Borduria-Pansumtong area on National Highway 315A in Tirap district.

The suspected drug, weighing approximately 16 gms, was hidden inside the backseat of the vehicle. The drug was seized in the presence of a magistrate.

The arrestees have been identified as Nantu Bhowmik, of Assam’s Naharkatia, and Nongwa Thingnok, of Old Doidam village, Tirap district.

The police team was led by SI Nokpam Lowang of the Borduria police station. (DIPRO)