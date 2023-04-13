APLS forms Longding dist unit

LONGDING, 12 Apr: The Longding district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), with Banwang Losu as its president, Nyatum Doke as vice president, Manwang Wangsa as general secretary, and Sonam Socia as convener, was formed during a meeting here on 11 April.

APLS president YD Thongchi, who chaired the meeting, in the presence of ex-APLS president Batem Pertin and East Siang APLS unit president Ponung Ering, encouraged the members to write in the local dialect, and to write about local traditions, customs and culture. He also emphasised on “the need to document the oral history as well.”

“It is through literature that we can understand a place and its culture in the true sense,” he said, and suggested to the district unit to “meet at least once a month and conduct literary activities.”

Ering and Pertin also spoke.

Promoting literature in the local language was stressed on, and organisations like the Wancho Cultural Society and the Wancho Literary Mission were requested to work hand in hand with the Longing APLS unit.

The meeting was followed by poetry recitation and story reading by the members. Also, Rs 50,000 was provided by the APLS president to the district unit for initial activities.