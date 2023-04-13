WHL-181, police rescue destitute woman

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: Women Helpline (WHL)-181, run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), rescued a destitute woman from here with the help of the police.

The 59-year-old woman, who was rescued by police from the roadside in Vivek Vihar here, was brought to WHL-181 office on 9 October, 2022, on being referred by the women police station here.

She was lodged at the short-stay home run by the OWA in Papu Nallah.

WHL-181 administrator Binny Yachu in a release said that, as per the statement given by the woman, “she got lost on the way and could not remember anything, including her address.”

“She used to work at hotels, dhabas and restaurants in Itanagar to earn a livelihood,” she quoted the woman as saying.

The woman was taken to the TRIHMS for a health check-up, where she was diagnosed with anaemia, with a haemoglobin level of 5.0 grams per deciliter (g/dl) only, requiring immediate blood transfusion.

WHL-181 officials contacted Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organisation (AVBDO) president Ramesh Jeke for arranging the required units of blood.

Meanwhile, the woman suddenly regained memory when she was being taken to RKM Hospital. She led the WHL team to her residence in Bank Tinali, where the team met her neighbours and enquired about the woman. They gave the address and contact details of the woman’s daughter residing in Helipad Colony, Naharlagun.

Thereafter, the team took her to the blood bank at the RKMH, where she was given three units of blood with the help of the AVBDO and the medical staff.

In the meantime, the woman’s daughter and grandson reached the hospital. Later, she was handed over to them.

Presently, she is living with her daughter and grandson in Helipad Colony, Naharlagun.

During her short stay at the OWA, she underwent various vocational training and earned a good amount of money through weaving and tailoring, the release said.