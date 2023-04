The constituency-level U-16 boys’ and girls’ football and volleyball tournaments for the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy was kicked off by MLA Kanggong Taku in Mariyang in Upper Siang district on Thursday, in the presence of ZPM Bojing Bitin, District Sports Officer Nano Moyong, and others. The MLA and the ZPM handed over monetary assistance for the tournaments. (DIPRO)