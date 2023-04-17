APWWS team discusses drugs issue with DC

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 16 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Kani Nada Malling, accompanied by members of the Daporijo, Dumporijo and Taliha Payeng units of the APWWS, the Tagin Cultural Society’s women’s wing, and the Chied Welfare Committee met Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori here on Sunday and discussed with him various drugs-related issues in the district.

Malling sought the district administration’s cooperation and assistance in carrying out welfare activities in the district. She also highlighted the problems faced by the society in carrying out its activities due to the absence of a proper office and space in the district, and urged the district administration to look into the matter.

The team also met Daporijo PS OC Token Dubi and discussed with him the drug problem in the district. The roles and responsibilities of women NGOs and the police in eradicating the drug menace were also discussed.

They requested the OC to launch a phone number through which the people can inform the police about drug peddlers and drug-related activities.