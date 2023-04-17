BJP celebrates Ambedkar’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The state BJP celebrated the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, social reformer and India’s first law minister, Dr BR Ambedkar, at its headquarters here on 14 April.

The celebration also marked the end of the party’s Social Justice Week.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, attending the celebration, highlighted the biography of Dr Ambedkar. He said that Ambedkar’s legacy as a socio-political reformer had a deep effect on modern India.

Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, Taki recalled the great saying of Dr Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb: “Life should be great rather than long.”

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge highlighted the various programmes and activities carried out during the Social Justice Week.

“Ambedkar contributed for the nation, so today we are celebrating his birth anniversary,” he said.

Stating that “Arunachal Pradesh is one the best performing states at the national level,” Wahge commended the state government for “taking initiatives for all-round development of the state.” He also urged the party workers to strengthen the party.

He lauded PM Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah for launching the Vibrant Villages Programme.

State BJP secretary Ting Tiri highlighted the programmes organised by the party’s Yuva, Mahila, Kisan, ST and Minority Morchas at the district, mandal and booth levels to mark the Social Justice Week from 6-14 April.

A large number of BJP state office bearers and workers, besides Khadi & Village Industries Board Chairman Dominic Tadar, Vice Chairman Dukh Saha, and APIDFC Vice Chairman Boken Keno attended the programme.

In Sangram in Kurung Kumey district, Home Minister Bamang Felix highlighted various developmental activities in the state on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. He urged every panchayat leader to “give moral support to BJP workers in every activities and programmes.”

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak emphasised on strengthening the party from the booth to the state level.