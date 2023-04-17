Trg prog on GPDP preparation ends

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: A five-day ‘sensitisation training programme’ on preparation of comprehensive GPDP/DPDP under the Spice Model, while complying with the Sustainable Development Goals for the sectoral working committee, ZPMs, the district mission management unit (DMMU) and SHGs, concluded at Dutta village in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and sponsored by the union panchayati raj ministry.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director Tamar Baki covered the entire process of GPDP/DPDP preparation during the training programme.

District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom enlightened the gathering about the integration of the “Village Poverty Reduction Plans into the GPDP and PRIs-CBOs convergence.”

Sixty participants attended the training.