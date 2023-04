[Litem Eshi Ori]

PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: Local MLA Kaling Moyong, along with Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang on Saturday inaugurated Sportbox, a hub for sports lovers, at GTC here.

It is the first advanced sports facility in Pasighat and aims to cater to the sporting needs of all players – amateurs and professionals – of all types of sports.

Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd CEO Dr Monjuli Komut, councillors, WASE members, and others attended the event.