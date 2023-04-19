Mock exercise on emergency preparedness

ITANAGAR, 18 Apr: The disaster management department, under the supervision of Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, conducted a mock exercise on ‘earthquake disaster scenario’ and other disaster emergencies at the state assembly here on Tuesday.

Officers and staffs of all the blocks of the assembly participated in the exercise, which was aimed at reviewing the emergency preparedness plans of all the staffs, officers and other responding agencies such as the NDRF, the SDRF, the fire & emergency services, medical team, etc.

“Creating an earthquake scenario of 8.7 Richter scale, siren was blown at 10:35 hours. All the blocks of state assembly were affected and reports of injuries were received. It was assumed that there was massive destruction such as collapse of buildings, chemical leakage, and fire accidents. Staffs and officials were evacuated safely to the identified safe place. Personnel from NDRF, SDRF, fire & emergency services, ITBP and search and rescue team of the state assembly were engaged in the search and rescue operation,” the department informed in a release.

During the debriefing, Disaster Management Assistant Director Papang Duggong emphasised the importance of conducting such awareness programmes. He spoke about the state’s vulnerability to earthquakes, and the need for conducting mock exercises at regular intervals.

The fire & emergency services personnel briefed the participants on the dos and don’ts, and demonstrated the operation of different types of fire extinguishers.

The 12 Bn NRRF deputy commandant also addressed the participants, the release said.