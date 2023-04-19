NSCN (K-YA) operative arrested

LONGDING, 18 Apr: The Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap police nabbed a self-styled captain of the NSCN (K-YA) in the intervening night of 17 and 18 April.

The operative, identified as Wangbet Wangjen, was also a self-styled ‘rajapio’ of Kanubari area, responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion drives in Longding district on behalf of his faction. He has confessed to his involvement in threatening villagers and businesspeople to extort money in the recent past.

Earlier, in May 2022, he was involved in the kidnapping of the HGB of Laukxim village in Kanubari area for defying his faction’s extortion demands. It had led to a mass protest rally against the faction on 9 May, 2022 by the villagers.

Wangjen is currently lodged at the police station here for further interrogation. (DIPRO)