APC organizes eco-adventure camp at Samdul

HAWAI, 19 Apr: A 4-day eco-adventure-cum-awareness camp themed ‘Nurturing youths, securing future’ was organized by Arunachal Photography Club (APC) at Samdul camp near here in Anjaw district from 15 to 18 April.

Attending the closing ceremony, Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul appreciated the effort of the club and requested it to conduct more such workshops in the future too, involving more resource persons and people.

“This is an introductory awareness workshop about the prospects and avenues of adventure activities in Anjaw district,” he said.

APC president Bengia Mrinal assured of organizing more such programmes in the future.

Hawai north ZPM Danseplu Pul, youth affairs director Ramesh Linggi, two researchers from Wildlife Institute of India, among others, attended the closing ceremony.

Earlier, attending the inaugural session of the camp, Anjaw SP Rikke Kamsi lauded the club for creating awareness about the benefits of adventure activities.

Tajum Yomcha, a research scientist at Namdapha Tiger Reserve, spoke on the importance of wildlife conservation and bird watching.

Arunachal Angling Forum members John Panye and Ngurang Nega talked about the prospects of angling while, Everester Taka Tamut highlighted the potentials of adventure tourism in the state.

Workshops on basics of photography, bird watching, angling and rafting were conducted for 30 participants from 15 to 17 April.

Earlier, the APC team in its photographic expedition also visited the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Miao, Dong Valley, Kibithu and Wacha border to document the scenic landscapes, wildlife and culture of the Tangsas and the Mishmis.