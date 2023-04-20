Decomposed body recovered from Pare river

Staff Reporter

SAGALEE, 19 Apr: A highly decomposed dead body was recovered from Pare river at Mepsoro area under Sagalee police station on Wednesday.

Papum Pare district superintendent of police Neelam Nega has confirmed that the body was beyond recognition.

“Since an Assamese towel has been found along with the body, we are suspecting that the body might be of non-APST,” SP Nega added.

The SP informed that the body has been taken to the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar so that it can be preserved for identification.

He added that Papum Pare police would send WT messages to all the OCs, if any missing report has been reported in their respective police station.

“We are also trying to contact the family of one Assamese labourer, who has been missing from Hoj-Hara Happa area, to cross check the identity of the said body,” he said.