Towards a new beginning

The revival of peace talks with Naga rebels, after a long stalemate, raises hopes of resolving what is considered Asia’s oldest insurgency that has caused immense pain to the people of the sensitive border region.

A closed-door meeting between the central government’s interlocutor AK Mishra and representatives of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), held in Dimapur, is an encouraging development in the efforts to find a lasting political solution to the vexed issue.

At a time when China is able to exercise greater influence in the region with the help of a pliable Myanmar, it is very important for India to bring the peace efforts in Nagaland to fruition.

The goodwill generated by this fresh beginning must be used to break the logjam and step up efforts to find a quick solution. It is heartening that soon after the latest round of talks both sides have expressed willingness to seek a solution on the basis of the Framework Agreement signed eight years ago. Over a quarter century after the NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 when the peace talks began, the negotiations are yet to be concluded. The Centre signed a Framework Agreement in 2015 to find a solution to the Naga political issue. The stalemate is over the two demands of the Naga representatives – a separate constitution and a flag. However, the Centre has made it clear that it is in no position to grant these demands. The success of Naga peace talk is important for the peace of the entire NE region. Arunachal Pradesh too will get immensely benefited from it.

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts have suffered for a long time due to the presence of Naga insurgents.