Legal awareness prog conducted

BARIRIJO, 19 Apr: A one-day legal awareness programme sponsored by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) was organized by Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Attending the programme, APSCW vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad encouraged women to become self-reliant and fight for their rights.

She also highlighted the importance of mother tongue/language and preserving and protecting folklore.

CDPO Rimo Doni spoke on various government-sponsored schemes meant for women and how to avail them.

Another resource person Mijan Bui spoke on crime against women and the reporting process.

APSCW member Kago T Yassung and CO Miti Gongo also attended the programme.