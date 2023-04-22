HDMT: Itanagar win hat-trick of titles

CHIMPU, 21 Apr: Itanagar clinched a hat-trick of titles at the district-level 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football Trophy (HDMT) by winning the boys’ and the girls’ football and the girls’ volleyball tournaments here on Thursday.

The runners-up in all the three events were Banderdewa.

While the boys’ football team won by 2-0 goals, the girls’ team won by 5-0 goals.

Tana Honi and Damin Asha were declared the best football player in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively. Nikter Yadik was adjudged the best female volleyball player.

Naharlagun won the boys’ volleyball tournament, beating Banderdewa in the final.

Biri Tassar was declared the best volleyball player in the boys’ category.

The tournaments were held at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy sports complex here on 20 April.

Sports Authority of Arunachal vice chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara and Papum Pare DSO Tarak Dotang witnessed the final matches and distributed the prizes to the winners.

Promising Wushu athletes Mepung Lamgu and Nyeman Wangsu attended the opening ceremony to encourage the players.

A total of 12 teams, representing the three circles – Banderdewa, Itanagar and Naharlagun – participated in the tournaments, District Sports Officer Nada Apa informed.

The sports department, in collaboration with the ICR administration, organised the tournaments.