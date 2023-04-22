MLA flags off ambulance for PHC

KHONSA, 21 Apr: A well-equipped Tata Winger ambulance, procured under the DoTCL for Borduria PHC, was flagged off by Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong from the mini-secretariat premises here in Tirap district on Friday.

“The basic needs of the poor villagers living in the rural areas are good health facility, good road connectivity, good infrastructure for government staffs, and electricity,” Lowangdong said.

On being informed by Tirap DC Hento Karga and DMO Dr N Lowang regarding the acute shortage of administrative officers and shortage of doctors, Lowangdong assured to “take up the matter with the competent authority on priority for posting of adequate administrative officers and doctors for smooth functioning of the general hospital in Khonsa and the district administration.” (DIPRO)