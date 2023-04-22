Interaction prog among journos of Assam, Arunachal held

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: An interaction programme among journalists of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with the aim of developing coordination and sensitising the journalists to reportage on issues concerning the two states, was held at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here on Friday.

The programme was hosted by the APC and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and initiated by the Biswanath Press Club (BPC) of Assam.

Besides the interaction, the idea was also to celebrate Bihu festival with the journalists of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, APUWJ President Amar Sangno said that “this is the first time in the state that the journalists of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have come to a common platform to develop coordination and sensitise the journalists to sensible reporting.”

He said that “such interaction programmes are much needed to help each other during sensitive reporting, mainly related to border issues.”

“Journalists should focus on reporting unbiased, authentic, and balanced reports, especially those reports which can create misunderstanding among the neighbours,” Sangno said, and appealed to the journalists to “adhere to the journalistic approach while reporting and follow the ethics of media.”

“The APUWJ assures the journalists from our neighbour state of any kind of assistance during reporting in the state. Likewise, we also seek cooperation from you (Assam). Also, we will look forward to conducting more such programmes in other districts of Assam,” he said.

BPC adviser Niranjan Hazarika said that such interaction programmes would “not only bring harmony and brotherhood but also create a platform for greater cooperation in terms of journalism.”

Also assuring of every possible help to the journalists of Arunachal “while reporting or any other issues in Assam,” he said that “the interaction programme was helpful in understanding the issues and problems being faced by the journalists of both states.”

He also assured to invite journalists from the state to the BPC in the future for more interaction.

Earlier, APC Vice President Bengia Ajum and senior journalist Mukul Pathak spoke on sensible reporting relating to sensitive issues.

Among others, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, and working journalists from both states attended the programme.