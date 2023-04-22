Civil Services Day observed across state

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: The National Civil Services Day (NCSD) was observed across the state on Friday.

The day commemorates the first home minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and is observed every year to recognise and acknowledge the critical role that government servants play in the growth and betterment of the country.

The theme of this year’s NCSD is ‘Viksit Bharat’, aimed at ‘Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile’.

In Itanagar, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the NCSD programme held at the banquet hall.

Addressing the civil service officers of the state, Mein commended all the past and current civil service officers who served, and are serving, the state for their “remarkable contribution towards the progress made by the state.”

He expressed appreciation for Changlang DC Sunny K Singh for establishing the New Age Learning Centre there, which received the Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration, 2022.

“The role of the civil servants in the path of progress has been crucial. They played a crucial role in both policy formulation and implementation in our rapidly progressing state. Their professional competence decides to a large extent the implementation of government schemes at the ground level,” Mein said.

He added that “the dedication of our bureaucrats and technocrats towards nation-building, and their commitment to public service and excellence in work have been a vital factor in the development of the state.”

The role of the civil servants has undergone a major transformation over the years, and “we need to understand the challenges before the civil servants in these changing times and take proactive steps to ‘perform, reform and transform’,” Mein said, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He advised the civil servants to “evolve continuously by acquiring necessary skills and domain knowledge to cope with the daunting challenges.”

Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary (i/c) Sandeep Kumar, IT Secretary Anirudh S Singh, Administrative Reforms (AR) Secretary Ajay Chagti, AR Joint Secretary Mari Angu, and SIRD Director Habung Lampung also spoke.

In Upper Subansiri district, HoDs and administrative officers observed the NCSD at the circuit house in headquarters Daporijo.

Addressing the officers, Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori stressed on good governance and appealed to the officers to be proactive and live up to the people’s expectations.

CO (Development) Yamo Tamut presented a brief on “the challenges and achievements of the district.”

The participants also adopted resolutions vis-à-vis the drug menace and garbage management.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, the day was celebrated at the deputy commissioner’s office.

DC Karma Leki in his address urged all government employees to carry out their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity.

The programme was attended by administrative officers, HoDs, and others.

In Namsai district, the day was celebrated with a function at the DC office, which saw the participation of retired bureaucrats of the district.

Retired IAS officer Tape Bagra urged the officers to serve the people diligently, saying that being sincere and diligent is the “foremost duty of civil service officers.”

Retired DC CS Jeinow also spoke.

The NCSD was celebrated in Tirap HQ Khonsa also. Among others, DC Hento and DMO Dr N Lowang participated in the celebration.

In Lower Dibang Valley district, the day was celebrated in headquarters Roing. DC Soumya Saurabh addressed the officers.

NCSD was also celebrated in Leparada district. (DCM’s PR Cell & DIPROs)