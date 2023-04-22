Long-term plan needed to address fratricide in armed forces

The recent firing incident at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, which claimed the lives of four jawans, is yet another grim reminder of the failure of the grievance redressal mechanism in the armed forces. The underlying factors for such killings must be thoroughly probed and addressed with sensitivity as they have a huge impact on the morale of the defence forces. According to official figures, at least 18 incidents of fratricides took place in the Army and two in the Indian Air Force (IAF) between 2014 and March 2021. In July 2022, two army men were killed and two others were injured in a fratricidal incident in an army camp at Surankote in the border district of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir. However, cases of fratricide and suicide are much higher in the Central Armed Police Forces, with 29 paramilitary troopers having been killed by their colleagues during the 2018-’22 period.

The Army should review its internal systems to ensure a harassment-free life in uniform. It must carefully address this issue rather than sweep it under the carpet. The Army practises zero tolerance to fratricide. For instance, upholding life imprisonment and dismissal from service awarded by a court martial to a jawan for shooting dead his guard commander and attempting suicide, the Armed Forces Tribunal last November ruled that such cases should be dealt with strictly to maintain discipline. However, it must also go into the reasons why some soldiers are driven to these extreme acts and take remedial measures to mitigate the aggravating circumstances. The prolonged emotional stress in the most trying working conditions is taking a heavy toll on security personnel. It is time the defence ministry took the issue seriously and worked out a long-term plan to tackle it.