Civil service aspirants in limbo

Editor,

The recent APPSC scam has created a lot of chaos and uncertainty among the aspirants who have been preparing for the various government posts. The non-fulfillment of some points in the charter of demands, the slow investigation, and the non-constitution of the commission has put many aspirants in limbo. Moreover, some exams got suspended in the middle of the fiasco, which has caused a great deal of stress and anxiety among the aspirants. In such a scenario, it is essential that the government constitute the commission immediately to restore the faith of the people in the system.

The APPSC scam is a serious matter, and it has caused a great deal of harm to the aspirants who have been preparing for the various government posts. The non-fulfillment of some points in the charter of demands and the slow investigation has further aggravated the situation. The aspirants are feeling cheated and de-motivated due to the delay caused by the scam.

The fiasco has not only caused delays in the recruitment process but has also resulted in aspirants facing challenges related to their age limits and expenses. Many aspirants who have been preparing for the exams for a long time are now at risk of crossing the age bar due to the delay caused by the scam. This has added to their anxiety and uncertainty about their future prospects.

For aspirants who have been diligently preparing for the exams, the issue of age limit is a significant concern. Most government exams have a specific age limit, beyond which candidates are not eligible to apply. The delay in the recruitment process due to the APPSC scam has put many aspirants at risk of crossing the age bar, thereby jeopardising their chances of securing a government job. This has caused immense stress and disappointment among the aspirants who have been eagerly waiting for their chance to appear in the exams.

In addition to the age limit issue, the aspirants have also incurred significant expenses in terms of time, money. Many aspirants have invested their time, money, and efforts in preparing for the exams by staying in expensive rents, PGs, investing in coaching classes, study materials, and other resources required for their preparation. The delay caused by the scam has further extended their financial burden, as they may have to continue bearing the expenses of rent, coaching classes, and other resources for an extended period of time without any certainty about the coming or outcome of the suspended exams.

The aspirants also face challenges related to mental and emotional stress due to the uncertainty caused by the delay. The long wait for the examinations and slow investigation are taking a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of the aspirants. The constant anxiety about the future and the frustration caused by the delay can affect their motivation and confidence, which can further impact their performance in the exams.

In light of these challenges and hardships faced by the aspirants, who are eagerly waiting for the coming examinations, it is imperative that the government take swift action to constitute the commission by appointing its chairman and members as soon as possible. It would provide them with much-needed clarity and certainty about their future prospects, and alleviate the financial burden and mental stress caused by the prolonged delay.

Furthermore, the investigation into the alleged examination malpractice can also proceed in parallel with the constitution of the commission. The investigation into the alleged examination malpractice should also progress at a brisk pace. This would enable the government to expedite the resolution of the scam, ensure that justice is served, and provide much-needed relief to the aspirants who are facing hardships due to the scam.

An Aspirant

Chimpu, Itanagar