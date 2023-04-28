Power department needs to buckle up and act

For the last few days, the majority of central and part of eastern Arunachal reeled under darkness due to power disruption. There was total blackout in many districts, including Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Leparada, West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw since Sunday. Even though the power supply has been restored since then, keeping a large population in darkness for so many days exposes the failure of the state government, in particular the power department.

In today’s time, when technologies and machinery are available, taking such a long time to restore power supply speaks volumes about the capabilities of the departments concerned. Electricity is a very important part of human civilisation. Literally every aspect of life depends on it. The disruption of power for many days caused immense trouble to the citizens. Learning from this, the government should ensure that this is not repeated in the future. Also, it is seen that whenever there is slightly heavy rainfall, the power supply gets disrupted. This also causes a lot of trouble to the citizens. The power department needs to look into these issues seriously.