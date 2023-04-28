SDP on solar, electrical skills held

DAPORIJO, 27 Apr: Sixty unemployed rural youths participated in a two-month-long skill development programme (SDP) on ‘solar and electrical skills’, which concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The training, sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office and the skill development & entrepreneurship directorate, was implemented by Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust of the Art of Living, under the supervision of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship MGNF Satyam Raj and DIC EO Tato Paying.

Addressing the valedictory programme, the NABARD DDM said that “promotion of off-farm sector assumes significance in the context of the pressing need for reducing rural India’s dependence on agriculture income by encouraging alternate livelihood options.”

The SDP was aimed at enabling the rural youths to develop skills, promote avenues for self-employment, and create livelihood and income generation opportunities.

District Tourism Officer Jemar J Dubi and Upper Subansiri KVK Head Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita also spoke.