Special NSS camp organised

BOMDILA, 28 Apr: A weeklong special camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the government college here in West Kameng district came to an end at the NSS-adopted village, Wanghoo, on Friday.

Delivering the valedictory speech, Government College Bomdila Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso said that “education is not just to equip students academically. The world is ever-changing, and students should develop skills in management, leadership and liaison, and, above all, become worthy citizens.”

Wanghoo Head Gaon Buri Yakang Chiduni expressed gratitude to the NSS volunteers on behalf of the village for “the changes brought about in the village by the college through various activities from time to time.”

A wide range of activities were conducted during the camp, including a plantation drive and an awareness campaign on substance abuse. District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Ngawang Drema and the district AIDS control officer elucidated TB, HIV/AIDS, and other communicable diseases.

Further, the NSS volunteers, led by programme officers Dr Tashi Dorjee Megeji and Dr Aruna Singh, provided nutritional supplements to the NSS adopted TB patients at the district hospital here.