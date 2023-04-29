DC felicitates children who participated in painting competition

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom felicitated the participants of the Arunachal Kids Fashion Show Painting Competition Season-3, which was held at IG Park here on 24 April.

The DC expressed hope that “the gesture to acknowledge the hard work put in by the small children will encourage them to do better in life.”

ICDS DD Aroti Tayeng distributed the certificates to the participants on behalf of the district administration in a small function at the DC’s office on Friday.

Later, the participants of Miss NEFA were also felicitated with certificates by the DC “for generating awareness through one act play on drug abuse, polygamy and its side effects,” which was organised as part of the 3rd edition of the Miss NEFA pageant on 24 April.

The certificates were handed over by the ICDS DD, in the presence of the DC and the organisers. (DIPRO)