Workshop on CM dashboard portal

PASIGHAT, 28 Apr: A workshop on the CM dashboard portal and the newly developed e-pragati, including a ‘centrally-sponsored schemes tracker portal’, was held for East Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Siang districts at the DC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Friday.

Planning & Investment (Monitoring Division) Joint Director Ponung Boring imparted the training to the participants.

The planning & investment department’s monitoring division, in collaboration with the district administration, organised the workshop to ensure precise and effective monitoring of schemes and projects in the state.

DIO T Devraj, DPOs Tatak Mibang and Talut Tatak from East Siang and Upper Siang, respectively, and HoDs attended the programme. (DIPRO)