DDSE inaugurates coaching centre

PASIGHAT, 28 Apr: East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing on Thursday inaugurated a ‘smart coaching centre’, equipped with digital coaching rooms and modern facilities, here in East Siang district.

Tabing expressed hope that the centre would provide quality education and help the students in preparing for various entrance and competitive examinations.

ABK environment and tourism secretary Talut Siram said that “the centre will immensely help the students in the modern learning process and career counseling.” He, however, added that the students must work hard to achieve success in life.

The coaching centre, named Bright Culture, has been set up by engineer Rohit Yadav. (DIPRO)