APCS officers to resume regular service from Mon

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) spokesperson Bittu Kri in a press conference at the press club here on Saturday said that the APCS officers will resume carrying out their duties regularly from Monday onwards.

All APCS officers in the state had gone on a three-day mass casual leave recently to press their various demands.

Kri reiterated that the state government should look into the association’s issues, citing the example of Mito Dirchi, who is an APCS officer

but has been replaced by Hano Taka as the ULB director.

“Our fight is for a system that is impartial, and for a system that is not made favourable for certain individuals,” Kri said.

He said that “the post of the urban local body (ULB) director is to be filled by someone from the civil services, either from the union or the state, since it has a policy formulation and implementation.”

“The ULB director monitors and regulates urban local bodies, coordinates amongst the stakeholders, manages finance and mobilises resources,” Kri said, and added that “a person of lower grade will not meet up to these requirements.”

He cited the example of states like Assam and Meghalaya, the Jammu & Kashmir union territory, and other states “where IAS or state civil service officers compete,” and requested the government to “maintain proper hierarchy.”

APCSOA general secretary Nangram Pingkap, without mentioning any name, sought to know “how a non-APCS officer or non-IAS officer can overpower the hierarchy.”

Nangram said that “the officer in question was an assistant auditor in the audit & pension office way back in 2004,” and added that “some vested interest groups are misleading the government without having proper knowledge of the system, be it in ULB or in IT sector.”

The association said that “in 2017, the post of the IT director was made a cadre post of the APCS, which means that only an APCS officer can be posted as the IT director.”

“Following various representations for posting an APCS officer in the IT cadre, on 23 September, 2022, an APCS (admin grade) officer had been posted as the IT director. However, on 27 September, 2022, the same order was kept in abeyance,” the APCSOA said.