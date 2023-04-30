Mayor unhappy with market project work

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Apr: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang expressed disappointment over “the lack of adherence to the DPR in the construction of the vendor market under the Itanagar smart city project in Ward 17.”

Inspecting the project work on Saturday, Phassang said, “After the site inspection, it has come to my knowledge through the site engineer of the project that ongoing construction is not as per design and drawing of the final tender.”

“Design has been altered, so revivification for further planning is needed urgently,” said the mayor, who was accompanied by Corporator Kipa Takum and IMC officials during the inspection.