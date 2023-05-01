World Veterinary Day celebrated

BOMDILA, 30 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Veterinarian Association (APVA) and the animal husbandry & veterinary (AHV) department celebrated the World Veterinary Day here in West Kameng district from 27-29 April.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Promoting diversity and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession’. It featured a ‘pet animal birth control programme’ and a rabies vaccination programme at the veterinary dispensary here.

The celebration concluded in Shergaon on 29 April.

Among others, Shergaon ADC Lobsang Setam and Shergaon SSB Commandant Ashish Kumar attended the valedictory function, during which the Shergaon Village Council and local women’s SHGs submitted a memorandum to the AHV department, seeking establishment of a veterinary dispensary in Shergaon.

AHV Director Dr Tachi Taku assured them that he would “pursue it with the higher authorities.”

APVA president Dr Karbom Basar requested the government to ensure “early implementation of the DACP,” saying that “the file has already been processed.”