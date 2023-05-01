AR organises awareness prog for schoolchildren

MANMAO, 30 Apr: The 31st Assam Rifles (AR) organised an awareness programme for schoolchildren here in Changlang district recently, with the aim of motivating them to join the AR and other defence forces.

During the programme, Major Amber Saxena of the 31 AR apprised the students, both boys and girls, of the ways to join the AR and other defence services, besides Sainik Schools and military schools.

An equipment display was also exhibited during the programme, and a movie titled Assam Rifles – Through the Ages was screened. (DIPRO)