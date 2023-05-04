Union minister chairs East Kameng district development meeting

SEPPA, 3 May: Union minister of state for finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, chaired the district developmental meeting of East Kameng district and took stock of various developmental activities taking place in the district.

In order to witness the implementation of various schemes at ground level, Dr. Bhagwat visited a model Aanganwadi centre at Pampoli, Van Dhan Vikas Kendra at Wessang, LOKAL market, SBI branch and district hospital at Seppa. The minister interacted with Panchayat leaders, women SHGs, Gaonburahs, local entrepreneurs and health officials.

He was accompanied by forest environment & minister Mama Natung, MLAs Goruk Pordung and Tapuk Taku, and SBI general manager Suranjana Dutta.

Highlighting the progress made by East Kameng in

spite of difficult geographical terrain and limited logistics, minister Mama Natung emphasized on the importance of financial inclusion and requested the SBI authorities to open more branches in the district.

As the team captain of the district, he promised to leave no stone unturned to ensure implementation of all schemes and programs launched by the centre and state, aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of the public.

Delivering his keynote address, Dr. Bhagwat advised the district to ensure full coverage of all eligible beneficiaries under various programs launched for financial inclusion and social security.

He also directed the banking authorities to penetrate into rural areas for wider financial coverage and banking services.

The visiting minister expressed his happiness and satisfaction upon the progress being made by the district and exhorted everyone to work as a team for greater achievements.